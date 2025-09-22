Two killed over domestic issue in Jacobabad area

JACOBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Two persons were killed over domestic issue that took place in Jacobabad area of Sindh,

Police sources reported on Monday.

According to initial reports, a man killed two persons including wife to settle domestic dispute that held

in Jacobabad area of Sindh.

The man after committing crime escaped from the scene.

The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital.

The Police team have started search operation to arrest the culprit behind this brutal killing.