Two Killed Over Domestic Issue In Jacobabad Area
Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2025 | 04:50 PM
JACOBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Two persons were killed over domestic issue that took place in Jacobabad area of Sindh,
Police sources reported on Monday.
According to initial reports, a man killed two persons including wife to settle domestic dispute that held
in Jacobabad area of Sindh.
The man after committing crime escaped from the scene.
The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital.
The Police team have started search operation to arrest the culprit behind this brutal killing.
Recent Stories
Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal
Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..
Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat
ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case
UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..
Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police crackdown on drug dealers in Haripur5 minutes ago
-
Two killed over domestic issue in Jacobabad area5 minutes ago
-
Dera police seize over 8.4 kg narcotics, arrest nine suspects5 minutes ago
-
HPV vaccine to safeguard girls from cervical cancer: AC15 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab visits flood relief camp in Bahawalnagar25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Uzbekistan are one family bound by history, faith: Uzbek envoy25 minutes ago
-
Syedal Khan inaugurates development projects in Balochistan, declares public welfare top priority25 minutes ago
-
PM departs for New York to attend 80th UNGA session25 minutes ago
-
Health experts warn of Cholera outbreak in flood-affected areas, urge preventive measures35 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews urban development projects35 minutes ago
-
ICT Police put six gamblers behind bars; stake money, tools seized35 minutes ago
-
Encouraging HPV vaccination progress is seen; says Health chief45 minutes ago