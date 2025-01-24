Open Menu

Two Killed Over Domestic Issue In Swat

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2025 | 08:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) At least two people were killed in a shooting incident stemming from a domestic dispute in Swat district on Friday.

Police said, the incident occurred in the Islampur area of Swat, where a policeman reportedly on leave, opened fire during a family dispute, killing two individuals.

The suspect managed to escape following the shooting. Police arrived at the scene and transported the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered, and investigation is underway to apprehend the accused.

