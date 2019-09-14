UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed Over Enmity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 04:12 PM

Two killed over enmity

Two persons were shot dead by rivals over enmity in Midh Ranjha police limits

SARGODHA, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Two persons were shot dead by rivals over enmity in Midh Ranjha police limits.

According to police sources here on Saturday, Imran resident of Alamwala Tehsil Kotmomin had enmity with Muhammad Ejaz.

On today early morning accused Imran along with his two accomplices shot dead his opponents -- Muhammad Ejaz and his nephew Aslam when they were present at their outhouse.

Police further told that deceased Ejaz had murdered the father of accused Imran about 20 years ago.

Police have registered case against three accused on the application of complainant Haq Nawaz. Further investigations were in progress.

Related Topics

Dead Police Progress

Recent Stories

Fans throng stadiums on the opening day of Quaid-e ..

45 minutes ago

Five best and worst government centres revealed

46 minutes ago

Hadramaut residents receive 80 tonnes of food aid

1 hour ago

ERC supplies Mocha hospital with ambulances, medic ..

1 hour ago

Tawazun’s &#039;SEEDS Programme&#039; attracts m ..

1 hour ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.