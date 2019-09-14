Two killed over enmity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two persons were shot dead by rivals over enmity in Midh Ranjha police limits

SARGODHA, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Two persons were shot dead by rivals over enmity in Midh Ranjha police limits.

According to police sources here on Saturday, Imran resident of Alamwala Tehsil Kotmomin had enmity with Muhammad Ejaz.

On today early morning accused Imran along with his two accomplices shot dead his opponents -- Muhammad Ejaz and his nephew Aslam when they were present at their outhouse.

Police further told that deceased Ejaz had murdered the father of accused Imran about 20 years ago.

Police have registered case against three accused on the application of complainant Haq Nawaz. Further investigations were in progress.