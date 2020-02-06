UrduPoint.com
Two Killed Over Enmity In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 05:48 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Two people were gunned down by unidentified motorcyclists over an enmity in Harbanspura here on Thursday.

The police said the accused opened firing on Muhammad Razaq and Babar in Salamatpura As a result, the both died on the spot while the accused fled.

The police reached the spote and shifted the bodies to a dead house forautopsy.

The police registered a case and started investigation.

