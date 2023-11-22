Open Menu

Two Killed Over Land Dispute

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Two killed over land dispute

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) At least two people were killed in Qatalpur over a land dispute in the jurisdiction of Sarai Sidhu police station late Tuesday night.

The dispute erupted among the local Hiraj clan over the land situated at Shakar-wala in Qatalpur.

The slains were identified as Mumtaz Hiraj, son of Ghulam Muhammad Hiaraj, and Akmal Hiraj, son of Ghulam Abbas Farid, resident of Kabir Walla.

Firing sprees between two groups continued for a long time after what was said.

SHO of Sarai Sidhu police station reached on the spot after the incident.

The police started an investigation after taking the bodies of the victims into the custody.

Statements of the eyewitnesses were started to be noted down as part of the inquiry, it was said.

