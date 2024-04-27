Two Killed Over Land Dispute
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2024 | 10:00 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Two people were killed over a land dispute in the jurisdiction of Mosa Khail police station,here on Saturday.
According to a spokesperson,The two identified as Aslam Hiraj and Naeem Hiraj were fighting over some land disputes,due to which firing sprees between two groups started.
Station House Officers(SHO) of concern police station reached on the spot,taking the bodies of the victims into the custody.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024
HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme
ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week
Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador
Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts
Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian strikes
World must act on neurotech revolution, say experts
Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses
Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid Open
King Charles to resume some public duties during cancer treatment: palace
US defense chief announces $6 bn in security aid for Ukraine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sargodha receives rain4 minutes ago
-
13 criminals held14 minutes ago
-
Saudi ministry warns against fraudulent Hajj schemes; urges vigilance, official channels for booking9 hours ago
-
SC to take up 9 identical petitions regarding judges' letter10 hours ago
-
Woman committed suicide in Pindigheb10 hours ago
-
Teenage girl abducted in Hassanabdal10 hours ago
-
NTDC Super 8 Inter-Departmental Tape Ball Cricket Tournament concludes: GM (HR) team clinches the w ..10 hours ago
-
AJK President calls for overseas Kashmiris' proactive role to expose the Modi government's nefarious ..10 hours ago
-
AJK-wide campaign begins to vanish black-tinted glasses to all sorts of vehicles10 hours ago
-
Islamabad to be digitalized as pilot project under national digitalization plan: IT Minister10 hours ago
-
HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme10 hours ago
-
Heavy rains cause damage to Spezand-Taftan railway track10 hours ago