Two killed over land dispute

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Two people were killed over a land dispute in the jurisdiction of Mosa Khail police station,here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson,The two identified as Aslam Hiraj and Naeem Hiraj were fighting over some land disputes,due to which firing sprees between two groups started.

Station House Officers(SHO) of concern police station reached on the spot,taking the bodies of the victims into the custody.

Further investigation was underway.