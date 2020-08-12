UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed Over Land Dispute

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 12:50 PM

Two killed over land dispute

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed over a land dispute in Mela police limits.

Police said on Wednesday that Ansar Iqbal, 40, resident of Sabowala, had dispute with Mazhar Iqbal over agriculture land.

On the day of incident, Ansar was sitting at shop with his friend Muhammad Khalid, the accused Mazhar along with his accomplices came there and quarreled with Ansar over the matter and in a fit of rage, they opened indiscriminate firing at them.Consequently,both Ansar and Khalid received severe bullet wounds and died on the spot.

The bodies were handed over to the family after postmortem. Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Firing Police Agriculture Died Family

Recent Stories

Joe Biden asks India to restore Kashmiris’ right ..

55 minutes ago

Javed Miandad claims he made Imran Khan prime mini ..

1 hour ago

International Youth Day being celebrated today

1 hour ago

Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer

2 hours ago

India records over 60,000 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Local court remands 58 PML-N workers into jail for ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.