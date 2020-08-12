Two killed over land dispute

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed over a land dispute in Mela police limits.

Police said on Wednesday that Ansar Iqbal, 40, resident of Sabowala, had dispute with Mazhar Iqbal over agriculture land.

On the day of incident, Ansar was sitting at shop with his friend Muhammad Khalid, the accused Mazhar along with his accomplices came there and quarreled with Ansar over the matter and in a fit of rage, they opened indiscriminate firing at them.Consequently,both Ansar and Khalid received severe bullet wounds and died on the spot.

The bodies were handed over to the family after postmortem. Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.