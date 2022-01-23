Two killed over minor disputes

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) ::Two persons shot killed over minor disputes in the jurisdiction of Yar Hussain police station, police said on Sunday.

Muhammad Altaf resident of Sher Abad lodged an FIR before the police station that he was on the way in his car along with his brother Muhammad Farooq to meet with their friends.

Meanwhile, Iqbal, Munsif and Sabzal allegedly opened fire at them over a minor dispute and killed his brother.

In other incident, Qamar Ali Shah lodged an FIR in the same police station that he was on the way to bazaar along with his brother Sabz Ali Shah to bring luggage.

Meanwhile, Farooq, Sajjad, Hassan and Habib Nabi allegedly opened fire at them and killed his brother Sabz Ali.

The police registered separate FIRs against them and started investigation.