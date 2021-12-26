Two killed over monetary dispute, killer arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed over monetary dispute while their killers were arrested by city police in the jurisdiction of Badhaber area.

According to details, two persons identified as Noorul islam and Aziz Khan killed by their rivals over monetary dispute at Ghani Khel area of Shiekh Mohammadi.

The area police cordon off the area and conducted search operation due to which the alleged killers could not escape and were forced to take refuge in a local hujra.

Police arrested both the killers that were identified as Khanrez and Shahid. Police also recovered arms that were used in the dual murder.

The case has been registered and further investigation was in progress.