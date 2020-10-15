Two killed over old enmity

Two people died while three among a passersby wounded during exchange of firing between two groups over old enmity according to police sources

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Two people died while three among a passersby wounded during exchange of firing between two groups over old enmity according to police sources.

Firing incident was reported in limits of Thana City Wednesday morning.

Identification of one of the dead and wounded persons was yet to be revealed by the security authority. Wounded persons were shifted to THQ hospital, from where referred to Nishtar hospital Multan.

The slain persons were reported to have killed already three members of the assailant party. Today's incident was carried out at courtyard of session court, it was said.