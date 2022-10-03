UrduPoint.com

Two Killed Over Old Enmity

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2022 | 07:14 PM

Two people were killed over an old enmity

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Two people were killed over an old enmity. The incident occurred on Paharpur bypass on Monday in the precincts of Paharpur Police station, said the police spokesman.

The police identified the deceased as Sharbat Khan (34) son of Arsala Khan and Faizur Rehman son of Abdullah - both residents of Kacha Malli Khel area.

The bodies were shifted to Paharpur hospital.

