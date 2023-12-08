Two killed over old enmity

Two persons were killed over an old enmity at Paharipura on Friday night

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Two persons were killed over an old enmity at Paharipura on Friday night.

Police said that Ibrar and Ali Akbar, residents of Yousafabad, were shot dead when accused Mehmood Khan along with co-accused allegedly started firing.

The incident occured at Yousafabad village after the failure of talks on settlement of land dispute.

Police registered the case and started the investigation.

APP/fam