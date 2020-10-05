Two killed over old enmity in KASUR

Two persons were shot dead by rivals over old enmity at Multan road near Din textile mill,Saddar,Pattoki

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Two persons were shot dead by rivals over old enmity at Multan road near Din textile mill,Saddar,Pattoki.

Police said here on Monday that Sultan and Haider,r/o Hangoor,Lakhan village,were traveling towards Pattoki Katcheri on motorcycle when some car riders opened indiscriminate fire at the two-wheelers at Multan road near Din textile mill.

Both riders sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.

On getting information,police reached the spot,took the bodies into custody and shifted to THQ hospital for autopsy.

Further investigation was underway.