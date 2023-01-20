Two killed over old enmity in separate incidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed over old enmity in different incidents here on Friday, police said.

The first incident occurred at Bhudnai bridge in the limit of Khazana Police Station where gunmen allegedly started firing on a rickshaw, killing Yousaf Ali and injuring Iqbal Khan.

Police have registered a case against accused Aqal Mir on the complaint of the deceased's son, Muhammad Tariq, citing old enmity.

At Ghaznikhel, accused Yasir Zahid shot dead Basir Khan over an old enmity. Police registered a case and started an investigation.