Two killed over petty dispute in city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Two people were killed over a petty domestic dispute here Friday.

Police said the tragic incident occurred at Madina Colony at Badabair area where accused Taza Khan allegedly killed his daughter and hairdresser Shahpoor on charges of illicit relations.

The accused escaped after the double murder.

Police registered a case and started an investigation.

