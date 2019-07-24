Two killed over petty dispute in Peshawar

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Two persons were killed over a petty dispute in separate incidents here on Wednesday.

Police said Zeeshan Khan (18), resident of Daudzai Peshawar has allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol after exchanging harsh words with his family over a family dispute.

He was rushed to hospital but expired of critical wounds.

In another incident, Yasin Khan was allegedly shot dead by accused Jaseem Khan son of Almas at Haryana Bala Peshawar over a family dispute. Police have registered the cases.