Two killed over property dispute at Khanda

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Two cousins were killed and their friend was injured by indiscriminate firing of their rivals in Khanda village of district Swabi here on Saturday.

According to police, a man lodged report in Chota Lahor Police Station that his brother, Abdul Basit and cousin, Asif Ali were shot dead by their rivals when they stopped car on a filling station.

Their friend, Mamraiz Khan, who was on board the car with them, sustained injuries in the incident.

The killers were identified as Fida Hussain and Malik Aman of Khanda. Reason behind the killing was stated to be a property dispute.

Case has been registered against culprits and investigation is underway.