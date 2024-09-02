Open Menu

Two Killed Over Property Issue In Nowshera

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) At least two people were killed and as many injured during cross fire between the two groups over a property dispute in Nowshera district, police informed on Monday.

Police said the incident took place in Misri Banda of Akora Khattak tehsil in Nowshera district where two groups resorted to indiscriminate firing at each other over a property dispute.

As a result of firing two persons identified as Shah Wali (23) and Gohar Ali (45) were killed. On receiving information, police and officials of Rescue 1122 reached the site and shifted the dead and injured to Nowshera Medical Hospital.

The police, after registering the case, have started an investigation into the incident.

