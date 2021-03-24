UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed Separately

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 02:30 PM

Two killed separately

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incidents here in Kasur.

According to City Chunian police on Wednesday,20-year-old Ghulam Murtaza,r/o Sadha Otaar got dejected over domestic issues and committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan in his home.

In another incident,constable Mehmood Ahmed was on duty at Jambar police check post,Pattoki when he died of cardiac arrest.

Police started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Died Suicide Kasur Chunian Pattoki Post

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler&#039;s Court mourns death of Sheikh ..

40 seconds ago

RAK Ruler mourns death of Dubai Ruler&#039;s broth ..

16 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $62.27 a barrel ..

16 minutes ago

Borrell Qualifies NATO as Dangerous Neighbor

15 minutes ago

Pakistan calls upon int'l community to mitigate Ro ..

23 minutes ago

Kids in UK Could Start Getting COVID-19 Vaccine Sh ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.