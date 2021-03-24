Two killed separately

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incidents here in Kasur.

According to City Chunian police on Wednesday,20-year-old Ghulam Murtaza,r/o Sadha Otaar got dejected over domestic issues and committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan in his home.

In another incident,constable Mehmood Ahmed was on duty at Jambar police check post,Pattoki when he died of cardiac arrest.

Police started investigation.