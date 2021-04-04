Two killed separately

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incidents here in Pakpattan.

According to hospital source on Sunday,Dr. Zarghuwan of Rural Health Center,chak 163-EB had tested positive for coronavirus.

He admitted to DHQ hospital in serious condition where he died.

In another incident, a speeding tractor trolley crushed to death a 12-year-old minor boy s/o Muhammad Khalid when he was crossing the road near chak Danak bridge,Khadar canal,Qaboola road Pakpattan.