Two Killed Separately

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Two persons, including a woman were killed while another sustained injured in two different incidents near here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Two persons, including a woman were killed while another sustained injured in two different incidents near here on Monday.

A Rescue-1122 spokesperson said, a rashly driven bus hit a motorcycle near Chak Bawa Sargodha Road.

As a result, 45-year-old Misbah died on the spot while her husband Akram sustained injuries.

The body was handed over to Millat Town police.

Separately, a speeding motorcyclist collided with a parked truck. Resultantly, killing motorcyclist Khurram on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to THQ hospital Chak Jhumra.

Further investigation was under way.

