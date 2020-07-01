UrduPoint.com
Two Killed Separately

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 02:20 PM

Two killed separately

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incidents of firing in Saddar and Bhalwal police limits.

Police sources said here on Wednesday that 55-year-old Zaheer Ahmed r/o of chak no. 88 NB had an old enmity with Latif Hussain over a property issues. On the day of incident, both had exchanged harsh words over the matter.

Meanwhile, the accused Latif Hussain along with his accomplice shot dead Zaheer Ahmed and fled from the scene.

In another incident, accused Saffdar Ali r/o Bhera had allegedly killed 27-year-old Muhammad Ameer by firing over monetary dispute.

Bodies were handed over the heirs after postmortem.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

