Two killed separately in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incidents in the area of Marali Uttar, Kot Radha Kishan, here on Friday.

Police said that 13-year-old Abdul Rehman s/o Mukhtar Ahmad received severe electric shock while operating a pedestal fan.

The boy died on the spot without getting any medical help.

Meanwhile, 60-year-old Shabbir Hussain while was driving a tractor lost his balance and on fell on the road. He got crushed under the wheels of the vehicle and died on the spot.

After completing necessary formalities, concerned police handed over the bodies to legal heirs.