UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed Separately In Kasur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 08:52 PM

Two killed separately in Kasur

Two persons were killed in separate incidents in the area of Marali Uttar, Kot Radha Kishan, here on Friday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incidents in the area of Marali Uttar, Kot Radha Kishan, here on Friday.

Police said that 13-year-old Abdul Rehman s/o Mukhtar Ahmad received severe electric shock while operating a pedestal fan.

The boy died on the spot without getting any medical help.

Meanwhile, 60-year-old Shabbir Hussain while was driving a tractor lost his balance and on fell on the road. He got crushed under the wheels of the vehicle and died on the spot.

After completing necessary formalities, concerned police handed over the bodies to legal heirs.

Related Topics

Police Road Vehicle Died Kot Radha Kishan

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Iraqi Kurdistan in fight ..

38 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Costa Rican counterpart discus ..

38 minutes ago

Tawam Hospital in Al Ain free of COVID-19 patients ..

53 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice of child's murder in G ..

49 seconds ago

ANF observe Intl Day against drug abuse

52 seconds ago

Five held on violation of COVID-19 SOPs

53 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.