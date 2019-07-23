Two killed, seven injured in Quetta blast

Two persons were killed while seven others sustained injuries in a blast at Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on Tuesday evening

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Two persons were killed while seven others sustained injuries in a blast at Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on Tuesday evening.

According to police sources, unknown men had attached explosive devices with a cycle which was parked in front of Zarghoon Medical Store near Shairjan Staff which went off, leaving two persons dead and seven others injured.

Police and law enforcement agencies reached the site and shifted the bodies and injured to Civil Hospital's trauma center.

Security forces cordoned of the entire area and started investigation.