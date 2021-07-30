Two killed, seven injured in separate road mishaps

Two persons lost their lives in separate incidents of road mishaps occurred in different areas of the district, said spokesman for Rescue1122 here Friday

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Two persons lost their lives in separate incidents of road mishaps occurred in different areas of the district, said spokesman for Rescue1122 here Friday.

According to details, Rahm Sher, who was riding a motorcycle with three children, slipped near Kannah Khel area. He died on the spot while children were injured. The injured were rushed to hospital after providing first-aid facilities by Rescue1122 staff.

Similarly, two loaded trucks collided with each other near Rashakai Interchange, Motorway Toll Plaza. A man identified as Samad Khan died after he was trapped in tyre of the truck.

The Rescue staff recovered his body by using heaving machinery.

Meanwhile a bike rider Asif Ali received critical injuries when he was hit by a car near U-Turn Shoro Mandi. Two persons Bilal and Abubakar were injured when their bikes collided with each other at Pashtun Ghari area while a woman injured near Pir Piai Stop.

All the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals by rescue workers. These road mishaps occurred due to ignorance of road safety laws and reckless driving, the spokesman added.