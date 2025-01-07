Two Killed, Several Hurt As Bus Overturns Near Mianwali
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2025 | 10:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) A fatal accident occurred near the Esa Khel Interchange in the Mianwali district of Punjab early on Tuesday, when the ill-fated bus overturned, claiming the lives of at least two passengers on the spot while several were injured.
Rescue sources attributed the accident to a technical fault, stating that the bus overturned after its tie rod broke, a private news channel reported.
Rescue teams rushed to the scene and launched a rescue operation, shifting the injured passengers to nearby hospitals.
The deceased were also moved to a local hospital for autopsy. The identities of the victims have not been disclosed yet.
