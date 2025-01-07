Open Menu

Two Killed, Several Hurt As Bus Overturns Near Mianwali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2025 | 10:10 AM

Two killed, several hurt as bus overturns near Mianwali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) A fatal accident occurred near the Esa Khel Interchange in the Mianwali district of Punjab early on Tuesday, when the ill-fated bus overturned, claiming the lives of at least two passengers on the spot while several were injured.

Rescue sources attributed the accident to a technical fault, stating that the bus overturned after its tie rod broke, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and launched a rescue operation, shifting the injured passengers to nearby hospitals.

The deceased were also moved to a local hospital for autopsy. The identities of the victims have not been disclosed yet.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Punjab Mianwali

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2025

47 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery readiness

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Literature Festival's inaugural edition to ..

Sharjah Literature Festival's inaugural edition to launch on January 17

8 hours ago
 Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy ..

Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy: Advisor to Prime Minister on ..

10 hours ago
Poor arrangements badly affect Flight Operations a ..

Poor arrangements badly affect Flight Operations at snow-clad IIOJK Airport

10 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti paiys a surprise visit to Motorway P ..

Sarfraz Bugti paiys a surprise visit to Motorway Police's Driving License Author ..

10 hours ago
 Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship to launch on ..

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship to launch on January 10

10 hours ago
 PHC Dr. Faisal discusses media dynamics, diaspora ..

PHC Dr. Faisal discusses media dynamics, diaspora issues

10 hours ago
 India's unilateral sinister actions in IIOJK stand ..

India's unilateral sinister actions in IIOJK stand detrimental for peace, stabil ..

10 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with King of Jordan on ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan