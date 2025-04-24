Two Killed, Several Injured In Abbottabad Bus Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Two persons were killed and several others sustained injuries in a bus accident that took place near Abbottabad area,
TV channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Thursday.
According to initial reports, a bus carrying passengers was on its way to destination when suddenly, it plunged into a deep ravine.
As a result, two persons died on the spot. Some passengers were also injured in the same incident.
The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District admin Abbottabad and Rescue 1122 plan unified strategy to tackle forest fires and emergenci ..2 minutes ago
-
14 stolen motorcycles recovered2 minutes ago
-
8th Mpox case confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa2 minutes ago
-
Two killed, several injured in Abbottabad bus accident2 minutes ago
-
CM, U.S envoy Natalie Baker discuss mutual cooperation12 minutes ago
-
DC inspects sanitation arrangements at Qamar Sialvi Road12 minutes ago
-
Volleyball, tug-of-war tournament held for prisoners12 minutes ago
-
Climate change intensifies malaria impact: WHO12 minutes ago
-
Ahsan rejects Indian false flag tactics, condemns IIOJK atrocities, water aggression12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation21 minutes ago
-
NA body on Parliamentary Affairs briefed on grievance wing reforms22 minutes ago
-
Minister calls for reforms in Railway land leasing, proposes land-sharing model22 minutes ago