Two Killed, Several Injured In Abbottabad Bus Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Two killed, several injured in Abbottabad bus accident

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Two persons were killed and several others sustained injuries in a bus accident that took place near Abbottabad area,

TV channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Thursday.

According to initial reports, a bus carrying passengers was on its way to destination when suddenly, it plunged into a deep ravine.

As a result, two persons died on the spot. Some passengers were also injured in the same incident.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

