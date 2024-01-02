Open Menu

Two Killed, Several Injured In Accident Due To Fog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2024 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Two passengers were killed and several others critically injured when a bus overturned due to dense fog near Ahmedpur Sharqia a city in Bahawalpur District on Tuesday morning.

According to rescue, a passenger bus travelling from Karachi to Bahawalpur turned turtle due to fog, as a result, two persons lost their lives on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Police and emergency personnel helped clear the wreckage and assist the injured at the scene.

