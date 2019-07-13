UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, Several Injured In Different Road Mishaps In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 09:09 PM

Two killed, several injured in different road mishaps in Faisalabad

At least 2 people died and 7 were injured in different incidents in Faisalabad cityAccording to reports rescue 1122 shifted 45 years old man to Allied hospital in critical condition

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th July, 2019) At least 2 people died and 7 were injured in different incidents in Faisalabad city. According to reports rescue 1122 shifted 45 years old man to Allied hospital in critical condition.

He was struck by a car. He breathed his last in hospital .Rescue 1122 shifted 30 years old man to civil hospital but he succumbed to injuries before first aid.A merchant from Sahiwal was taking his cattle to market.where truck from opposite side struck their vehicle and as a result 3 persons including driver 30 , Sadaqat Ali and Ahmad Yar sustained injuries.

They were shifted to civil hospital for medical treatment. They were said to be in critical conditionsAnother incident took place in Tandlianwala where two motorcycle collided with each other and as a result Kamran , Monawar Bibi and 3 years old Tariq got injuredMotorcycle hit with bicycle and as a result 28 years old Tariq sustained injuries.Collision between motorcycle and Auto rickshaw left Shahzad 30 injured on Narowal RoadIn Sargodha 30 years old Ashfaq got injured in an accident with cart near Sui Gas office

