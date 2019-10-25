UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, Several Injured In Karachi Bus-truck Collision

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 10:10 AM

Two killed, several injured in Karachi Bus-truck collision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :At least two persons were killed and several others seriously injured in a bus-truck trailer collision near super highway Karachi on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, a speeding truck was going to Hyderabad from Karachi when it collided with a bus coming from opposite side.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and shifted the casualties to hospital where medics said some of them were being treated for life-threatening wounds.

Officials said the accident occurred due to overspreading.

The police reached the accident site to collect evidence.

A case was subsequently registered against the truck driver.

