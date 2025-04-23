Two Killed, Several Injured In Khairpur Coach Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2025 | 08:36 PM
KHAIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Two persons were killed and several others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred near Khairpur area
of Sindh province, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.
According to details, two rashly driven coaches carrying passengers collided with each other in Khairpur area of Sindh.
As a result of collision, two persons died on the spot. The twenty other persons were also injured in the same incident.
The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. The police team also reached the spot and started investigation against the drivers.
