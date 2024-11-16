Two Killed, Several Injured In Road Mishap
Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2024 | 02:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) At least two youths were killed and several others were injured when two motorcycles collided head-on in Nowshera district on Saturday morning.
According to a police spokesman, the mishap occurred in the Shedoo area of Nowshera district, where two speedy motorcycles collided head-on.
As a result, two youths, namely Waqar and Hashir Shahid, were killed on the spot, while two others were injured.
Rescue workers shifted the deceased and injured to a nearby hospital.
All the victims belonging to the Shedoo area were on their way to Shah Kaleem Dam for a picnic.
