Two Killed, Several Injured In RYK Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2024 | 08:49 PM
RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Two persons were killed and several others sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred near Rahim Yar
Khan area of Punjab, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Monday.
According to details, a rashly driven truck was on its way when it turned turtle near Rahim Yar Khan main road.
As a result, two persons died on the spot. Some eighteen persons travelling by truck were also injured in the same incident.
The Rescue and police team reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.
Further investigations are underway.
