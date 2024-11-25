Open Menu

Two Killed, Several Injured In RYK Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2024 | 08:49 PM

Two killed, several injured in RYK road accident

Two persons were killed and several others sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred near Rahim Yar

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Two persons were killed and several others sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred near Rahim Yar

Khan area of Punjab, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to details, a rashly driven truck was on its way when it turned turtle near Rahim Yar Khan main road.

As a result, two persons died on the spot. Some eighteen persons travelling by truck were also injured in the same incident.

The Rescue and police team reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Punjab Road Died Road Accident Rahim Yar Khan Same TV

Recent Stories

Economy showed significant improvements, fiscal su ..

Economy showed significant improvements, fiscal surplus recorded at Rs.1.8 trill ..

42 seconds ago
 PM strongly condemns killing of a policeman by pro ..

PM strongly condemns killing of a policeman by protestors

44 seconds ago
 PM reiterates govt’s commitment to end violence ..

PM reiterates govt’s commitment to end violence against women

45 seconds ago
 Belarusian Minister for Military Industry calls on ..

Belarusian Minister for Military Industry calls on Khawaja Muhammad Asif

48 seconds ago
 Intention to weak country not unacceptable, unbear ..

Intention to weak country not unacceptable, unbearable & intolerable: Nasir Shah

6 minutes ago
 'Existential challenge': plastic pollution treaty ..

'Existential challenge': plastic pollution treaty talks begin

6 minutes ago
Strengthening police-press bond for public Safety: ..

Strengthening police-press bond for public Safety: DIG

6 minutes ago
 Suspect arrested for kidnapping, killing friend fo ..

Suspect arrested for kidnapping, killing friend for money

11 minutes ago
 Samina terms PTI’s protest as conspiracy to push ..

Samina terms PTI’s protest as conspiracy to push country towards chaos

5 minutes ago
 Integration of material science with community nee ..

Integration of material science with community needs imperative: experts

5 minutes ago
 Paper board mills’ boiler sealed

Paper board mills’ boiler sealed

5 minutes ago
 Various LESCO feeders to face shutdown tomorrow

Various LESCO feeders to face shutdown tomorrow

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan