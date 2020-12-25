Two killed, several injured in Sharqpur Sharif traffic accident

SHARQPUR SHARIF, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :At least two persons were killed and several others sustained injuries in traffic accidents that occurred near Nazir Liyan Interchange, M3-Motorway, Sharqpur Sharif area located in Punjab province, Rescue sources reported on Thursday.

According to details, at least twelve vehicles collided with each other on M3-Motorway, due to low visibility on road. As a result, two people traveling by car died on the spot. The injured were being shifted to nearby hospital for medical treatment. Investigations are underway.