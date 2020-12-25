UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed, Several Injured In Sharqpur Sharif Traffic Accident

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

Two killed, several injured in Sharqpur Sharif traffic accident

SHARQPUR SHARIF, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :At least two persons were killed and several others sustained injuries in traffic accidents that occurred near Nazir Liyan Interchange, M3-Motorway, Sharqpur Sharif area located in Punjab province, Rescue sources reported on Thursday.

According to details, at least twelve vehicles collided with each other on M3-Motorway, due to low visibility on road. As a result, two people traveling by car died on the spot. The injured were being shifted to nearby hospital for medical treatment. Investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Injured Punjab Vehicles Road Car Died Traffic Sharqpur

Recent Stories

AFC adds Emirati referee to elite panel for 2021

36 minutes ago

Prime Minister wishes Christian community on Chris ..

4 minutes ago

Brexit endgame: memorable lines from key players

4 minutes ago

Irish PM hails 'balanced' post-Brexit deal

4 minutes ago

FM felicitates Christian community on upcoming Chr ..

4 minutes ago

EU gives up 25% of fish quota in UK waters: offici ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.