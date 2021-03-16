UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed, Several Injured In Toba Tek Singh Bus Collision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 12:32 PM

Two killed, several injured in Toba Tek Singh bus collision

At least two persons were killed and several others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred near Rajana Interchange of Toba Tek Singh district of Punjab province, Rescue sources reported on Tuesday

TOBA TEK SINGH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :At least two persons were killed and several others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred near Rajana Interchange of Toba Tek Singh district of Punjab province, Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to details, two rashly driven buses carrying passengers were passing through Rajana Interchange when suddenly ill-fated vehicles hit each other. As a result, two persons died on the spot while twenty other passengers were also injured in this traffic mishap.

Rescue and police teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured and dead bodies to nearby hospital. Police are investigating the matter.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Police Punjab Vehicles Died Traffic Toba Tek Singh SITE

Recent Stories

131 shops sealed over SOPs breach

26 seconds ago

New Coronavirus Strain Discovered in French Britta ..

28 seconds ago

PNCA to launch "Seen Studio"on March 20

29 seconds ago

Belarus, Russia to Set Up Joint Combat Training Ce ..

34 seconds ago

First batch of 0.5 mln Sinopharm vaccine to arrive ..

22 minutes ago

Blinken, Austin Say US-Japan Cooperation Is Critic ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.