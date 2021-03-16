Two killed, several injured in Toba Tek Singh bus collision

(@FahadShabbir)

TOBA TEK SINGH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :At least two persons were killed and several others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred near Rajana Interchange of Toba Tek Singh district of Punjab province, Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to details, two rashly driven buses carrying passengers were passing through Rajana Interchange when suddenly ill-fated vehicles hit each other. As a result, two persons died on the spot while twenty other passengers were also injured in this traffic mishap.

Rescue and police teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured and dead bodies to nearby hospital. Police are investigating the matter.