Two killed, several injured in Toba Tek Singh accident

TOBA TEK SINGH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) At least two persons were killed and several others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Rajana area of Toba Tek Singh district, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Thursday.

According to details, a rashly driven passenger wagon was on its way when suddenly, it turned turtle near Rajana area of Toba Tek Singh. As a result, two persons died on the spot and several others were injured

in the same accident.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. The police team also reached the spot and started investigation.