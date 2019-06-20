UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, Several Injured In Trains Accident In Hyderabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 07:58 PM

Two killed, several injured in trains accident in Hyderabad

Two people were killed several other wounded after two trains coming from the opposite direction collided in Hyderabad's Pathan Goth area on Thursday

Hyderabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th June, 2019) Two people were killed several other wounded after two trains coming from the opposite direction collided in Hyderabad's Pathan Goth area on Thursday.According to media reports, the accident occurred in Hyderabad's Pathan Goth area when Lahore-bound Jinnah Express collided with another train.

The bogies the rains were completely destroyed in the collision. The first responders rushed to help commuters after the collision.tv footage showed mangled and overturned carriages, and the rescuers were working to free people trapped in the wreckage.

Station Superintendent Muhammad Rizwan said the Jinnah Express passenger train going from Karachi to Lahore collided with the freight train near Latifabad area of Hyderabad.

"A driver, an assistant driver and a guard lost their lives in the incident outside Hyderabad at a signal crossing," said Federal Railways Minister Shiekh Rashid Ahmed.

"All passengers are safe". He said the matter was being investigated and a brief report on it would be released within an hour. Station Superintendent Mohammad Rizwan said that the Jinnah Express crashed into the freight train possibly because the train driver wasn't able to get the signal.

