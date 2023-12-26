Open Menu

Two Killed, Several Others Injured In Two Separate Incidents

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2023 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) At least two people were killed and two others sustained serious injuries when a car collided head-on with a van near the Nooriabad area of Karachi on Tuesday morning.

Police and rescue teams immediately arrived on the site and shifted the dead bodies and injured to the Trauma center Nooriabad, a private news channel reported.

In another incident, a speeding bus was overturned and injured several people, including women near Baldia Town Karachi, rescue officials said. The injured were shifted to Jinnah Hospital Karachi.

More Stories From Pakistan