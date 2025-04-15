Two killed, six hurt as bus driver falls asleep while driving

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Two people lost their lives and six others were injured when a passenger bus went off the road near Shah Maqsood Interchange in Haripur on Tuesday.

According to motorway police spokesperson, a bus carrying 40 passengers was on its way to Rawalpindi from Gilgit when it suddenly veered off the road.

As a result, two passengers died while the six others were injured.

“The accident occurred after the bus driver fell asleep while driving”, he said.

Police and rescue teams reached the site shortly after the incident and moved the injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The National Highways and Motorway Police urged the drivers to take adequate rest before setting out on long-distance journeys.