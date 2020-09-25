UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed, Six Injured In A Motorway Bus Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 09:53 PM

Two killed, six injured in a motorway bus crash

At least two people were killed and six sustained minor injuries when a speeding bus skidded off the M-1 (the Peshawar-Islamabad motorway) near Burhan in the limits of the Hassan Abdal police on Friday evening

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :At least two people were killed and six sustained minor injuries when a speeding bus skidded off the M-1 (the Peshawar-Islamabad motorway) near Burhan in the limits of the Hassan Abdal police on Friday evening.

According to National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) spokesman, a Peshawar-bound passenger bus with 40 people on board was travelling from Lahore.

Around 6:30 pm, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle due to his negligence, causing the bus skid off the motorway into a roadside ditch.

DIG Motorway Zone Ashfaq Ahmed along with other officials rushed to the crash scene and started rescue operations. The dead and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Hassan Abdal and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Injured Dead Islamabad Police Motorway Driver Vehicle From

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines 14 businesses, warns five for ..

24 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns killing of prominent Ka ..

33 seconds ago

Breonna Taylor's Family Demands Grand Jury Transcr ..

35 seconds ago

'Dreaming' Ganna claims Italy's first world time t ..

38 seconds ago

Russian Defense Ministry Committed to Constructive ..

5 minutes ago

Right-Wing EU Forces, Eastern Members Oppose New M ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.