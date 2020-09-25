Two killed, six injured in a motorway bus crash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :At least two people were killed and six sustained minor injuries when a speeding bus skidded off the M-1 (the Peshawar-Islamabad motorway) near Burhan in the limits of the Hassan Abdal police on Friday evening.

According to National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) spokesman, a Peshawar-bound passenger bus with 40 people on board was travelling from Lahore.

Around 6:30 pm, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle due to his negligence, causing the bus skid off the motorway into a roadside ditch.

DIG Motorway Zone Ashfaq Ahmed along with other officials rushed to the crash scene and started rescue operations. The dead and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Hassan Abdal and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad.