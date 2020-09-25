Two killed, six injured in Attock bus accident

At least two persons were killed and six others sustained injuries in a traffic accident near Baraha motorway Interchange on Friday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :At least two persons were killed and six others sustained injuries in a traffic accident near Baraha motorway Interchange on Friday.

According to Rescue sources, a bus carrying passengers was passing through motorway Interchange, when the driver of the bus lost control over the steering due to high speed.

As a result, the ill-fated vehicle turned turtle on the road.

The two people traveling by bus died on the spot while the injured were rushed to civil hospital Hassanabdal, for medical treatment. Traffic Police reached the spot for investigations.