Two killed, six injured in clash between two groups

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) At least two persons including a woman were killed while six others sustained injuries due to firing between two groups over not giving way in the limits of Jehanian police station.

According to Rescue officials, the clash took place between two groups about not giving way in Chak No107/10-R Jehanian.

Meanwhile, one group opened fire in which two persons died and six were injured.

The deceased were identified as Nazia w/o Muhammad Razzaq and Asif s/o Nazeer Ahmad.

The Injured were shifted to Tehsil headquarters hospital Jehanian. The bodies were also shifted to the hospital for autopsy.

Police started legal action into the incident.

1935 hrs