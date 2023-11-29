Open Menu

Two Killed, Six Injured In Clash Between Two Groups

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2023 | 09:46 PM

Two killed, six injured in clash between two groups

At least two persons including a woman were killed while six others sustained injuries due to firing between two groups over not giving way in the limits of Jehanian police station

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) At least two persons including a woman were killed while six others sustained injuries due to firing between two groups over not giving way in the limits of Jehanian police station.

According to Rescue officials, the clash took place between two groups about not giving way in Chak No107/10-R Jehanian.

Meanwhile, one group opened fire in which two persons died and six were injured.

The deceased were identified as Nazia w/o Muhammad Razzaq and Asif s/o Nazeer Ahmad.

The Injured were shifted to Tehsil headquarters hospital Jehanian. The bodies were also shifted to the hospital for autopsy.

Police started legal action into the incident.

APP/qbs-sak

1935 hrs

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Station Died Women

Recent Stories

Two drug peddlers arrested

Two drug peddlers arrested

3 minutes ago
 Faryal pays tribute to Shaheed ZAB

Faryal pays tribute to Shaheed ZAB

3 minutes ago
 Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Har ..

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed highlights y ..

3 minutes ago
 Significant legislations in place to protect, empo ..

Significant legislations in place to protect, empower women: Mushaal

3 minutes ago
 Docks police arrest two in motorcycle theft; recov ..

Docks police arrest two in motorcycle theft; recover stolen bike

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arriv ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arrives in Dubai to attend COP-28

3 minutes ago
AJK PM seeks ensuring training curriculum of poli ..

AJK PM seeks ensuring training curriculum of police force harmonious to need of ..

22 minutes ago
 Mines and Minerals dept, Rescue 1122 conduct mock ..

Mines and Minerals dept, Rescue 1122 conduct mock exercise

22 minutes ago
 Illegal immigrants to be repatriated at any cost, ..

Illegal immigrants to be repatriated at any cost, says Achakzai

22 minutes ago
 BISP committed to provide financial assistance to ..

BISP committed to provide financial assistance to 10 million deserving families: ..

22 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates bolo, police helplines to pro ..

Minister inaugurates bolo, police helplines to promote social change

25 minutes ago
 Son hurt, man slain in land dispute in Pindigheb, ..

Son hurt, man slain in land dispute in Pindigheb, Attock

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan