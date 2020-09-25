Two killed, six injured in different incidents

Two persons were killed and six other sustained injuries in a road accident here Friday

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed and six other sustained injuries in a road accident here Friday. According to details, a Peshawar bound passenger bus coming from Lahore rammed in to road side ditch as driver of the bus loses control due to over speeding on Islamabad- Peshawar motorway (M-1) near Brahma Bhattar interchange in limits of Hassanabdal Police station.

Dr Ishfaq Mian, district emergency officer told that the bus was turned turtle after hitting the road side ditch.

He said a man and a woman died while six others sustained injuries that included two children, two women and one male passengers.

He said that the dead and injured were shifted to hospitals.