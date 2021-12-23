Two killed, six injured in firing

Two persons were killed and six other including four women injured when two rival groups exchange fire in Katch areas of Hungu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed and six other including four women injured when two rival groups exchange fire in Katch areas of Hungu.

According to District Police Officer, Ikram Ullah, two rival groups started firing on each other over a property dispute.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

Case has been registered and investigation was underway.