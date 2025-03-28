Two Killed, Six Injured In Haripur Road Mishap
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2025 | 08:40 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Two persons were killed and six others sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred near G.T.Road area of
Haripur district, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday.
According to details, a rashly driven wagon was passing through G.T.Road area, suddenly, the driver lost control over the steering and rammed into a tree.
As a result, two persons died on the spot while six others were injured.
The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.
