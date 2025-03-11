Two killed, six injured in Lasbela road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LASBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Two persons were killed and six others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Vinder area of Lasbela district of Balochistan province, tv channels quoting Rescue and Police sources reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a rashly driven truck hit the passenger wagon passing through Vinder area of Lasbela district.

As a result, two persons died on the spot while six others were injured in the accident.

Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Police team also reached the

spot and started investigation.