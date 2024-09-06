Two killed, six injured in Nowshera firing

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) At least two persons were killed and six others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place in Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, tv channels quoting police reported on Friday.

According to details, two groups opened fire on each other after exchanging harsh words over petty issues. As a result, two persons were killed on the spot while six other were injured.

The police rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Further investigations are underway.