Two Killed, Six Injured In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2024 | 03:30 PM
MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) At least two persons, including a woman, were killed and six others injured in a collision between a passenger van and a truck near Kot Addu.
According to Rescue officials, a passenger van collided with a truck near 12 Hazar Bridge, Kot Addu, in which two persons were killed while six others sustained injuries.
The truck driver managed to escape.
Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to district headquarters hospital. Sadar police launched an interrogation. According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place due to speeding and carelessness.
