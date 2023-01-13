UrduPoint.com

Two Killed, Six Injured In Road Accident On Motorway

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2023 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed and six others were injured in road accident near Kamalpur interchange on M-4 Friday.

Rescue sources said that a car was on its way when it rammed into a trailer from rear side while overtaking on M-4 near Kamalpur interchange.

Consequently, two persons were killed on the spot while six others suffered critical injuries.

The dead identified as Shahryar s/o Azhar Muqeem,20, and Amir Bashir s/o Bashr,24.

The injured included Huzaima s/o Bashir Ahmad, Kainat d/o Muzafar , Tehmina d/o Azhar Muqeem, Aarzo Bashir d/o Bashir, Anum Azhar d/o Azhar Muqeem, Meharban s/o Shahjahan.

The bodies and injured were rushed to Allied hospital.

