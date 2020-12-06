UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, Six Injured In Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 01:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed and six others sustained injuries in two road accidents here on Sunday.

According to police, a bus collided with a passenger van at Satyana road near Adda chak 77.

Consequently, passenger Sikandar Hayat s/o Munir Hussain died on the spot, while three others including--Abdul Ghaffoor, Anwar Khan and Kaleemullah suffered serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 reached and shifted the injured to Allied hospital.

In another accident, a passenger van collided with a tractor-trolley parked at Samundri-Rajhana road near Toriyanwala stop. As a result, one Abdul Rehman (20) was killed on the spot while Usama, Waseem and Azeem sustained severe injuries and were rushed to THQ hospital Samundri.

The accident took place in early hours due to dense fog, said a police spokesperson. Later, the bodies were handed over to the families after legal formalities.

